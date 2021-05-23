Kweku Baako provides evidence showing Delta Force operatives work at National Security

General News of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Some operatives of the National Security have been mentioned as part of the people who effected the removal from office of DCOP Ayensu Opare Addo as Ashanti National Security Operative



• According to Kweku Baako Jnr some of the names mentioned appear to be names of operatives of the vigilante group, Delta Force



• He however indicates that this is not only akin to the current party



The Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, has provided his evidence on why he is sure that the National Security is crawling with persons who are part of vigilante group, Delta Force.



The veteran journalist explained that in relation to the accounts of the recently removed Ashanti regional National Security Coordinator, DCOP Ayensu Opare Addo, with Delta Force, he is convinced members of the group work at the National Security.



He explained that while the police statement by the DCOP did not mention anything to do with the Delta Force, from his own analysis, based on history about the vigilante group, it is undoubted that some of the National Security operatives who were involved with the removal from office of the former, have links to Delta Force.



He however adds that the phenomenon is not a new practice.



“The boys who went there are actually National Security personnel: four from Accra, and when they got to Kumasi, they invited three of their boys who are stationed at Kumasi to join them. I’ve heard him say he’ll sue and he’s going to sue but if he’s going to do so, he can’t sue Delta Forces – he cannot. He has to sue National Security and the operatives who came there.



“I have to be very honest with you. I’ve checked the list of the seven: there are two that I think indeed were associated with Delta Force. In his statement to the police on the day of the event, he never mentioned Delta Force. There’s not a word of Delta Force in his statement so the Delta Force might have come in, he mentions three names: Mohammed Seidu – it think it rings a bell if you go to Delta Force background.



“Then some Mustapha Mohammed, known as staff. I suspect he too had Delta Force connection. So, you see, there’s no doubt that Delta Force elements had been recruited. They are the people you call table-top operatives. These table-top operatives is a culture; all the administrations that have come in the Fourth Republic have recruited such persons. Their names are not captured even on the payroll of National Security, that’s why they call them table-top (they go and take their money month-ending and they go). And most of them are party fanatics, party foot soldiers,” he explained.



Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr made this known on NewsFile, this past Saturday, and monitored by GhanaWeb.