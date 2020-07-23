General News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

Kweku Baako mocks 'fake' pastors, 'backs' Kennedy Agyapong’s 'crusade' against them

play videoKweku Baako is Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper

Renowned journalist and Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr says COVID-19 has exposed fake pastors in the country.



He is wondering why the so-called Prophets who are often seen and heard prophesying the deaths of some persons could not foresee the emergence of the pandemic.



"Didn’t they foresee COVID-19? They can foresee deaths but they couldn’t see COVID coming? Did nobody sound a warning to them? Now it's here and they don’t have the cure. COVID has exposed many of them especially the noisy ones" he said.



Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong says some Pastors in the country are secretly pleading with him after he threatened to expose them.



Kennedy Agyepong said he has a list of some fake Pastors who are engaging in 'shady deals'; he intends to expose them.



Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', he said: "that’s one thing I support Kennedy on; except I don’t know if everything he’s saying is true…too many of them out there; polluting the Ghanaian environment".



Listen to him in the video below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.