Kweku Baako lists breaches in the Caleb Kudah vs National Security brouhaha

When the National Security arrested Citi News' Caleb Kudah, and subsequently invaded the premises of the media house in Accra, there were a number of breaches.



This is according to the Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, involved actions undertaken by the operatives during the arrest of the journalist, and also when they invaded the premises of the media house.



"Let me put it on record, first of all, I was wondering, what are the standard operating procedures that were violated, were breached. In my mind, the way and manner they invaded Citi FM, was a breach.



"The way and manner Caleb entered, without detection, on the person - not on Caleb (I'm not blaming Caleb; I'm blaming the man who was on duty), is breached. The deletion, taking their phones, fine - seizure, but going further to delete, you (referring to host, Samson Anyenini) know by law, you can't do that, is a breach.



"Now, the question about the assault, for me, is implied, it's not implicit. Assault really goes beyond standard operating procedures. It's almost criminal in my candid opinion," he explained.



Kweku Baako Jnr was on Saturday, May 22, 2021, edition of NewsFile on the JoyNews channel when he made these comments. The program was monitored by GhanaWeb.