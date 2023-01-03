Kwasi Obeng-Fosu pays courtesy call on National Chief Imam

Regional News of Tuesday, 3 January 2023

Source: GNA

A parliamentary aspirant for the Adentan constituency, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, popularly known as Baba Tauffic, has paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, His Eminence, Sheikh Dr. Osaman Nuhu Sharabutu at his residence in Fadama, Accra.



The purpose of the visit was to ask the Chief Iman for his blessings as he embarks on his mission to win the NPP parliamentary nomination for the Adentan seat and subsequently wrench the seat from the NDC at the 2024 elections.



The aspirant, who also responds to the accolade 'Homeboy', explained that the religious and traditional authorities are also a major stakeholders of our political dispensation and therefore it is important for him to engage them in the political process.



He further stated that the Chief Imam is widely acknowledged and respected as an embodiment of peace, love and unity and that since his campaign stands for these important values, he believed it was important to seek his blessings and support ahead of the formal opening of the nomination process.



The Chief Imam on his part expressed joy and excitement at the kind gesture by Homeboy, assured him of his support and wished him well.



He however admonished him to also run a clean and peaceful campaign before, during and after the elections to enjoy the already existing peace that we have been enjoying in the country.



He then invoked the blessings and guidance of Allah for Homeboy as he prayed for him.



'Homeboy', who was accompanied by some of his supporters from the Adentan constituency, expressed his deeply appreciation to the Chief Imam for granting him audience out of his busy schedule and pledged to run a clean campaign that would ultimately unite the good people of the Adentan constituency.



