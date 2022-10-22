Kwasi Kwarteng will be UK Prime Minister - Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi

General News of Saturday, 22 October 2022

Glorious Wave Church International leader, Emmanuel Badu Kobi, has prophesied that former Chancellor of the United Kingdom, Kwasi Kwateng, will soon be Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.



Speaking during one of his Sunday Church Services in a video that was shared on Facebook, he emphasised that it won't take long before his prophecy comes to pass.



“I think one gentleman in the UK, Kwasi Kwarteng right? He was some few weeks ago the Chancellor which is Finance Minister in Ghana. Some few days ago he has been sacked right? That guy will be Prime Minister very soon.



“That Kwasi Kwarteng in the UK, that Ghanaian-born guy. It won't take long. In 2002, I stood here, that time we were just small here and I said John Dramani Mahama will be president. 2002, and in 2012, he became President,” he disclosed.



According to the clergyman, God ordered him to tell the world the message while adding that Kwasi Kwateng’s sack was all part of his plan to prepare him.



“So that guy, God told me just yesterday, tell the whole world, tell everybody that Kwasi Kwateng, you think he is being sacked. No, God is taking him to the back to prepare him for a work. He cannot be in the shadows of a failure.



“I have not spoken about Liz Truss. The shortest-serving Prime Minister. So listen to me, that guy called Kwasi Kwarteng will soon be the Prime Minister of the whole UK and Ghana will be to the benefit,” he added.



Prophet Kobi’s prophesy comes after Kwasi Kwarteng, was sacked less than six weeks into his reign as Chancellor of the Exchequer.











