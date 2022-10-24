Kwami Sefa Kayi questions govt's commitment to build a hospital at Agbogbloshie

General News of Monday, 24 October 2022

Government intends to construct a health facility at Agbogbloshie according to the Executive Director of Ghana's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Henry Kokofu.



However, renowned journalist and host of Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' has doubts following delay in completing La General Hospital.



It may be recalled that La General Hospital was pulled down in March 2020, to pave way for the construction of an ultra-modern one. Two years on, no work has been done.



Agbogbloshie hospital



The EPA boss, Henry Kokofu contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's Kokrokoo programme indicated that all is set for the construction of Agbogbloshie hospital to begin.



"Do you know the government has already made plans to construct a hospital at Agbogbloshie? The permit and everything have already been taken care of" he pointed out.



In reaction, however, Kwami Sefa Kayi said: "I doubt it will happen because it's been two years and La General Hospital has still not been completed".



