Kwamena Duncan teases NDC after Prof Ahwoi's 'bombshell' book

A tell-it-all book authored by Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs and former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development between the years 1990 and 2001 has generated a lot of controversies especially within the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The book, "Working with Rawlings", shares Prof Ahwoi's experience of working with former President Jerry John Rawlings.



Part of the book cited some young communicators in the NDC like Former Deputy Communication Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu who were groomed to talk back at the founder of the NDC.



But in a rebuttal Felix Kwakye Ofosu discredited the allegation, insisting that he has always been an advocate for politics without insults.



“While acknowledging that the media reports are at best an exaggeration of portions of a book authored by the highly respected Prof Kwamena Ahwoi, I wish to place on record that at no point have I been part of any plot, recruitment exercise or strategy to “talk back” at President Rawlings,” he said in a statement.



Kwamena Duncan in reaction to this on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', said contents of the book paints a clearer picture of the NDC.



" . . this shows the nature of the NDC; selecting people and training them to insult and then they were released to go after the founder, former President (Rawlings); they were groomed . . . these (trained) people give no regard to anyone and sometimes you wonder if they have parents; they take everybody to the cleaners; now they have the guts to threaten soldiers and the presidential candidate and the party have not dissociated themselves; that is the nature of the NDC. this book has really brought out a lot of issues in the NDC," he said.



