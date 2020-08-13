General News of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Kwamena Duncan demonstrates how Rawlings played with his toy planes

play videoJerry John Rawlings

'Working With Rawlings' a book authored by Prof Kwamena Ahwoi keeps generating controversy and revealing 'hidden occurrence'



A recent disclosure is that former President Jerry John Rawlings, instead of concentrating and contributing to cabinet meetings would rather choose to play with his toy planes.



The former Minister for Local Government and Rural Development wrote: "Oftentimes, he would feign disinterest and be looking through the window or playing with his toy planes...In my encounters with him at PNDC meetings and at Cabinet meetings, I could tell that he did not understand many of the very technical issues that used to be debated.”



Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan demonstrated how Rawlings played with his toys.



Watch video below:





