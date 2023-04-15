Kwame Sefa Kayi makes interesting revelations about ECG prepaid metre fraud

General News of Saturday, 15 April 2023

Kwame Sefa Kayi, the host of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo program has made some interesting revelations about how fraudulent activities are conducted on some prepaid meters of the Electricity Company of Ghana.



Sefa Kayi on his show detailed the modus-operandi of the perpetrators and how that is costing the ECG huge sums of money.



Sefa Kayi disclosed that quite a number of people are aware of the situation which is affecting the revenue generation drive of the ECG.



“What I said wasn’t a lie and I’m sure the ECG itself knows. You buy the credit via your app, they bring you the token and you put it on your meter but the money doesn’t go to EC. A lot people know this but maybe I’m the one with the platform to say this,” he said.



His comments come in the wake of an intensive campaign by the ECG to raise revenue by cutting power supplies to persons and institutions that owes them.



Taskforces of the ECG have been all over the country demanding that the debt owed them are repaid.



Some ministries and government organizations as well as private companies have had power disconnected due to huge monies owed ECG.



One of the companies is B5 Plus Limited, a manufacturer, and trader of iron and steel, touted as one of the biggest in the West Africa sub-region.



The company had an outstanding debt of about GH¢42 million but managed to settle more than half, but that was not satisfactory for ECG, which is chasing all customers to recoup over GH¢5.7 billion owed it.



On April 4, 2023, the Tema Regional Office of EC also disconnected power supply to 310 customers for non-payment of bills.



Emmanuel Ankomah, ECG Tema Regional General Manager, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the disconnections were done within the first two weeks of the company’s nationwide revenue mobilisation programme.



