Kwame Pianim warns of Africa's costly leadership deficit

Renowned Ghanaian economist, Kwame Pianim, has expressed deep concern over the leadership deficit prevalent on the African continent, emphasizing its increasingly costly repercussions.



Speaking at the annual Leadership Lecture at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on Monday, December 11, Pianim underscored the significant hindrance this deficit poses to Ghana's development.



He highlighted a stark economic contrast between Ghana and Korea, noting that both countries had comparable per capita income levels in 1960.



"It has become increasingly and painfully evident that the leadership deficit in Africa is very expensive. Ghana and Korea started at the same level of per capita income around 1960. We were higher. 62 years later, Korea has a GDP per capita of 33,000 USD, and Ghana has 2000 USD," citinewsroom.com quoted him as having said.



The theme of the annual leadership lecture is 'Re-imagining Ghana’s Development Trajectory for a Peaceful Prosperous Nation By 2057.'



