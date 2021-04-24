Kwame Despite and myself don't own half of East Legon - Dr. Ofori Sarpong debunks rumours

General News of Saturday, 24 April 2021

One story that is often told by some people in their attempts evaluate the extent of the riches of business moguls Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong is that half of the prestigious East Legon houses are theirs.



In what has become a 21st-century fable, some Ghanaians have been made to believe that the two millionaires owe half of East Legon.



But one of the two men who has long lived with the enviable tag of being a co-owner of an area that houses the majority of elite class has come out to deny the claims.



Ernest Ofori Sarpong told Joy News, monitored by GhanaWeb that it is impossible for him and his ‘brother’ to even own one percent of the properties in that area.



“I have heard that joke (that he and Despite own half of East Legon) but it is not true. We can't even get one percent. East Legon is big so we can't get there,” he said in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



Ofori Sarpong also opened up on his relationship with Despite, revealing that contrary to perceptions, he shares no blood relations with Despite.



“We are not related but for now I will say that we are related. You don’t have to necessarily call someone your brother because you come from the same mother or father. I mean we grew up together, do business together, we think together and do everything together, and have about five or six companies together so he is my brother”.



Asked by show host Lexis Bill about how the two met, Dr. Sarpong recounted with fond memories saying, “he used to trade with us, I mean he used to buy stuff from our shop (the family business). He used to buy boxer shorts, singlets, T-shirts, and every underwear you can think of. It is through that we became very good friends.”