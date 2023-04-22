Kwame Ato Asare Ani and his accomplices finally arrested in Enchi

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 22 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region



The prime suspect in the viral video abusing police officers at a galamsey site at Axim in the Western Region, Kwame Ato Asare Ani, aged 21, has been arrested together with two other suspects; Williams Kwofie aged 17 and Emmanuel Kojo Bronie aged 17.



The three suspects were arrested at Boinso, a community near Enchi in the Western North Region.



Kwame Ato Asare Ani was declared wanted after a video of him together with some illegal miners molesting a police officer at a galamsey site to the point where the police officer knelt down to apologise went viral. The police declared him wanted after he went into hiding.



A member of the Boinso community identified the suspects at a drinking spot in the community on Friday morning April 21, 2023 and quickly informed the police who went to the spot to arrest them.



The three suspects were interrogated by the Enchi Divisional commander about the video which was circulating on the social platforms indicating their involvement in molesting the Police on site at Axim and they confirmed that they were the people who attacked the Policemen in the video over some monetary issues.



A search conducted on them revealed the following items; two talisman, one task bar, twenty pieces of rings, two store keys, one power bank, one Alcatel mobile phone, one Samsung mobile phone,a sponge, toilet soap, one phone battery, one phone charger and cash sum of one thousand two hundred and eleven Ghana cedis (GHC1,211.00).



The suspects have been placed in custody awaiting the arrival of the Axim Police for collection and necessary action as they have been informed accordingly through the WNR Commander.



Meanwhile, one of the suspects absconded and he is being pursued by the Police. An ex-convict who was harbouring them has also been arrested.