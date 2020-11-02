General News of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwakye Ofosu leads social media trends after allegedly being caught in a room with a woman

Felix Kwakye Ofosu is a former deputy Information Minister

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a former deputy Information Minister is among the leading trends on social media after he was allegedly caught in a room with an engaged woman.



Social media users are feasting on a viral video which has supposed relatives of the unnamed future husband of the lady exchanging words with the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for Abura Asebu Kwamankese.



“Felix, I’ll record every single thing for people to see…should I call your wife? What are you doing in my brother’s room at this hour...if you talk to me nicely we’ll end it here but if you play hard I’ll be hard,” a voice in the video is heard questioning Kwakye Ofosu.



Mr. Kwakye Ofosu who is married however claimed innocence, stating that he had nothing to do with the lady.



“My wife is not in the country but do you know my wife?” Kwakye Ofosu asked.



On social media, he is being dragged by some tweeps who are convinced he is guilty. Others, however, opine that the content is not strong enough to confirm the allegations.



Below are some reactions





Charley but the man he record Felix he no try koraaa....on a normal day this no be matter cuz these politicians dem Dey do this more times but as elections be a month away dieer the opponent to take score political points Ebi normal — Danny (@kobby_danny) November 1, 2020

Very soon Felix Ofosu Kwakye go tell us he was doing door-to-door campaign for his corrupt boss, @JDMahama! — Yaw A. Abban (@AbbanyawYaw) November 2, 2020

Receipt ????????????



Felix Ofosu Kwakye was advising us pic.twitter.com/yCmQxSu0ZF — Mensah Ayartey (@Teye_Mensa) November 2, 2020

First it was KAN Dapaah, now Felix Kwakye Ofosu. Has politics now been reduced to girlfriend matter? Oh Ama Ghana ???????? when?



The most useless video I have seen in 2020.Your brother's girlfriend and so what? Why don't you confront the lady? — Sylvester Nana Yaw Laryea Asante (@DakyeheneY) November 2, 2020

Felix Ofosu Kwakye was in NDC polo shirt. Chale that guy can say he was doing door-to-door campaign for corrupt @JDMahama! pic.twitter.com/LVM9dDCDCo — Yaw A. Abban (@AbbanyawYaw) November 2, 2020

Leave Felix Ofosu Kwakye alone. He's not the first and won't be the last. Stop the last minute propaganda. — FELIX OFOSU KWAKYE ???? (@Aquessi_Emma) November 2, 2020

On the matter of felix Ofosu kwakye, it is stupid to accuse him of sleeping with someone's wife when he wasn't seen naked or in the act. This is very silly. — Jimmy In Tweets (@jimmyintweet) November 2, 2020

The Agenda for today is on Felix Kwakye Ofosu.



Wait till you see the leak video ????.



I just watched it on Angel TV, nbs abeg chairman they beg for the bed room there ???????????????????????? — Your Sins (@yoursins___) November 2, 2020

Felix Ofosu Kwakye should be out there campaigning for his corrupt boss @JDMahama but he’s doing massive exercise in the bedroom of people’s wives. — Yaw A. Abban (@AbbanyawYaw) November 2, 2020

34 days to election and felix ofosu kwakye is focusing on Tonga???????? wo papa y3 mahama ampa kai — Mr. Richardson Wayne (@lecziz) November 2, 2020

I'm not retweeting that Felix Ofosu Kwakye video because its nonsense to me — amadioha (@Gator_Reinhard) November 2, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.