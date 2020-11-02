You are here: HomeNews2020 11 02Article 1098109

General News of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwakye Ofosu leads social media trends after allegedly being caught in a room with a woman

« Prev

Next »

Comments (33)

Listen to Article

Felix Kwakye Ofosu is a former deputy Information Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu is a former deputy Information Minister

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a former deputy Information Minister is among the leading trends on social media after he was allegedly caught in a room with an engaged woman.

Social media users are feasting on a viral video which has supposed relatives of the unnamed future husband of the lady exchanging words with the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for Abura Asebu Kwamankese.

“Felix, I’ll record every single thing for people to see…should I call your wife? What are you doing in my brother’s room at this hour...if you talk to me nicely we’ll end it here but if you play hard I’ll be hard,” a voice in the video is heard questioning Kwakye Ofosu.

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu who is married however claimed innocence, stating that he had nothing to do with the lady.

“My wife is not in the country but do you know my wife?” Kwakye Ofosu asked.

On social media, he is being dragged by some tweeps who are convinced he is guilty. Others, however, opine that the content is not strong enough to confirm the allegations.

Below are some reactions



























Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 33 comment(s), give your comment