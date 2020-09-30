Politics of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwaku Bonsam rekindles decision to contest 2020 parliamentary polls

Kwaku Bonsam wants to contest the Offinso North seat

Dreaded Ghanaian traditionalist and spiritualist, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, has reiterated his interest in contesting this year’s parliamentary elections.



In a Facebook post, Kwaku Bonsam said he wants to contest the Legislative elections because of his resolve to aid the fight against corruption.



While the spiritualist did not state which political ticket he will contest on, there are indications that he will contest the Offinso North seat as an independent candidate.



The popular Afrancho-based Fetish Priest first announced his intention to contest as Member of Parliament (MP) in the Offinso North Constituency of the Ashanti Region last year.



The Offinso North Seat is currently occupied by A. C. Ntim, Deputy Minister of Local Government in charge of rural economic development



He was elected on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and won a majority of 3,014 votes to become the MP. He succeeded Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku who had represented the constituency in the 4th Republic parliament.



At the 2016 polls, the MP won over 51% of total votes cast beating his closest contender in the NDC, Kojo Appiah-Kubi who polled 10,464 votes representing 39.6%.













