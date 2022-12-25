Kwaku Annan shows alleged Jubilee House car as he makes fresh allegations about Rev Owusu Bempah's arrest

General News of Sunday, 25 December 2022

Kwaku Annan, a former employee of Ken City media and self-acclaimed investigative journalist has made some jaw-dropping allegations about the arrest of Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the leader of the Glorious Word Chapel International.



Kwaku Annan in an interview with Kingdom FM disclosed that intelligence gathered by his outfit indicates there was a plot to assassinate Reverend Owusu Bempah.



Kwaku Annan alleges that some traps had been set for Reverend Owusu Bempah and his altercation with Nana Agradaa was the trigger for the bigger plot to fell into place.



“Reverend Owusu Bempah didn’t know but he had been set a lot of traps that needed just a trigger.



“There was a meeting where it was agreed that he was going to be eliminated. They were going to send him to the military shooting range close to the Kofi Annan. In that same meeting, it was agreed that a doctor kills him with an injection.



“After the meeting, some police officers arrived at the Cantonment Police Station to pick up Reverend Owusu Bempah. When the police officers attempted to pick him up, his younger brother whose name has been given as Nana Kwasi enquired from them where they were taking him to but the police told him that it was an order from above.



“On their way, the Tundra pulled off and an officer received a call. Later they pulled off and returned him to Cantonment Police Station. Our Intelligence show they roamed through Osu, British High Commission, Ridge etc. The final destination for the Tundra was the Jubilee House,” he said.



Reverend Owusu Bempah was arrested by the Ghana Police Service, for creating “multiple videos containing threats, the brandishing of a weapon and the assault of some police personnel.”



The preacher and three others were facing charges including causing harm to police officers.



On Wednesday, December 15, 2022, Police Prosecutor Insp. Jonas Lawer told the court that the police was withdrawing the charges against the accused persons without providing any reason for the move.



The Accra Circuit Court, therefore, declared the case withdrawn and directed the discharge of the accused persons.



This comes two weeks after Owusu Bempah and six others were discharged by another Circuit Court on November 30, following a similar withdrawal for threats of death on Nana Agradaa.







