Kwahuman gets new Zongo Chief

Alhaji Dr Umar Muhammed Bawa is the new Zangohene of the Kwahu Traditional Area

The Kwahumanhene and Paramount Chief of the Kwahu Traditional Area, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II and his elders have enstooled a 52-year-old Pharmacist, Alhaji Dr Umar Muhammed Bawa as the new Zangohene of the Kwahu Traditional Area.



The new Zongo Chief was introduced to the Kwahu Traditional Council and swore the oath of allegiance to Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, elders and the community at Abene in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern Region.



At a colorful ceremony at Abene, Daasebre Agyepong advised the newly installed chief to ensure there was unity and peace amongst the various Zango communities and their hosts. He advised the youth in the various Kwahu Zangos to take education seriously and be wary of politicians who only see them as their allies during electioneer times to recruit them to forment troubles.



Present at the ceremony were various zongo chiefs across the country , including; Zongo chiefs from Kyebi, Kumasi, Tamale, all Kwahu towns with Zango and the Eastern Regional Chief Imam. Dr Umar Muhammed Bawa, the newly installed chief, who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UB Pharmacies located across Ghana pledged to work hard to help change negative tag attached to Zongos and make education and empowerment of the Zongo youth his priority.





