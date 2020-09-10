Regional News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: GNA

Kwahuhene urges Parliamentary Candidates to prioritise Kwahu's development

The NPP candidates visit the Paramount Chief of Kwahu Traditional Area

Daasebre Akumoah Agyapong II, Paramount Chief of Kwahu Traditional Area, has called on the Parliamentary Candidates in Kwahu to prioritise the development of the area when elected.



The Kwahuhene said the aspirants should prioritise the goodwill of the people they seek to serve and not themselves when elected.



The Paramount Chief made these remarks when the Parliamentary Candidates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Kwahu bloc paid him a courtesy call to introduce themselves.



The candidates who were led by Mr Jeffery Konadu Addo, NPP Eastern Regional Secretary, included Mr Bryan Acheampong, Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency; Mr Davis Opoku Ansah, Parliamentary Candidate of the NPP for Mpraeso Constituency and Mr Joseph Frimpong, NPP Parliamentary Candidate of Nkawkaw Constituency.



The Omanhene of Kwahu admonished the candidates to always ensure that there was unity among them for them to collectively pursue the development policies that would positively impact on the lives of their constituents.



He said: "You're going to represent us in Parliament and I expect nothing but unflinching loyalty to the issues that affect our people. I need roads, drinking water, and jobs for my people."



The delegation also included District Chief Executives, party constituency executives from the three constituencies in the area.



The group, earlier before the visit at Esono Gyimah Ampong Agyei Palace of the Kwahuhene, paid courtesy calls on chiefs in the paramountcy to introduce themselves to them.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.