Kwahu West Municipal Health Centre appeals for support

Health News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: 3 News

The Kwahu West Health Director has commended the Municipal Assembly for their efforts in ensuring that the Municipality has a befitting health centre which can also serve as a hospital.



The Municipal Health Director, Celestine Asante, was of the view that even though the new facility is a Health Centre, it can serve as a hospital if a medical doctor is provided to man the centre since it has all the facilities a hospital must have.



Unlike the old health centre which had few wards the new building for Nkawkaw Health Center has two consulting rooms, laboratory, emergency ward, dispensary, storeroom, male ward, female ward.



The twenty-bed capacity health centre has two physician assistant and about fifteen nurses and midwives but has no medical doctor at the moment.

In the past, the health centre run only Out Patient Department (OPD) services but the current scanning of all type and labour ward with a two modern delivery beds in addition to the above services.



The Kwahu West Municipal Health Director, Celestine Asante, in an in interview with Onua TV explained that “we now ran 24/7 services but in the past, we used to close at 3pm”.



She said, “we offer primary health care but if a medical doctor is provided, the centre can be turned into a hospital to have a full operation”.



“We want to ensure that the first baby that would be born here at the labour ward will be followed and mentored so that he or she can become a midwife or a doctor here because it was commissioned on February 26, 2021 by the Hon yaw Owusu Addo, the MCE”.



Highlighting on the challenges of the health centre, Madam Asante said “the people must help us…the Kwahu indigenes have really done well…we will be happy to have air-conditioning in every ward because a health centre should be a place where your heart is calm during a visit”.



“First, we need Air-conditions for the labour ward. We don’t have stand by generator and we urge individuals and the assembly to help us”.



Madam Asante said “we are waiting for a medical doctor to make it a hospital and I will urge the regional health director to give us a doctor to come and improve our operations because we are currently looking for an apartment for the medical doctor”.



The Municipal Chief Executive, Yaw Owusu Addo, when contacted on the issues said the assembly would do all it can to support the health centre.



He said the old centre was not serving the purpose of health delivery hence the decision by the assembly to put up a new health centre for the Municipality.