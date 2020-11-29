Regional News of Sunday, 29 November 2020

Kwahu South District elevates to Municipal

Kwahu Traditional Council and the MP for Mpraeso Constituency Seth Kwame Acheampong

The Kwahu Traditional Council and the Local Government Ministry have commended the Member of Parliament for Mpraeso Constituency, Seth Kwame Acheampong for his magnificent role played as the District has been elevated to Municipality after 32 years of establishment.



It was established in 1988 under L.I 1988, Act 1742. Mpraeso is the district capital.



The District has however birthed four other Municipal/Districts in the Kwahu block namely: Kwahu West Municipal Assembly, Kwahu East District Assembly, Afram Plains South, and Afram Plains North District.



Addressing a gathering at the forecourt of the Assembly Hall on Friday 27th November 2020, Deputy Local Government Minister, Nana Agyei Boateng speaking on behalf of his boss Hajia Aliu Mahama revealed the “most important” role played by the Mpraeso legislature Mr. Seth Acheampong during the process leading to the inaugural ceremony of the newly born Municipal Assembly.



According to him, the MP’s recommendation and attitude towards the implementation were exceptional.



He used the opportunity to task the Assembly to work assiduously to ensure a satisfying revenue mobilization.



He expressed worry over the Assembly’s inability to mobilize revenue attributing it to residents’ failure to pay property rates.



“Nananom, when you come to Kwahu, there are beautiful mansions but property rates are poor. Now that you’ve been elevated to Municipal status, you have a mandate to ensure your capability of mobilizing fund.”



Mr. Agyei Boateng said the objective of elevating the Assembly from district to Municipal status was to achieve a sustainable, equitable, and balanced socioeconomic development within a decentralized environment. He said the new Municipal would strengthen leadership and capacity at all levels of the decentralized government machinery and create an enabling environment to enhance the development of urban and rural areas.



Present at the inaugural ceremony was Mpraesohene, Nana Ampadu Daaduam II who chaired the program together with the Obohene and a number of chiefs and queen mothers from within the area; the Eastern Regional Minister, Hon Eric Kwakye Darffour; MP for Mpraeso Constituency Hon Seth Kwame Acheampong; Kwahu West Municipal Chief Executive Hon Yaw Owusu Addo; past and present (Emmanuel Attah Ofori Snr) DCEs and Presiding Members for the area; Assembly Members; some party faithful, among others.



Moreover, on his own Facebook page to celebrate the history Mr. Seth Kwame Acheampong wrote: “Okwawuman says thank you President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for elevating Kwahu South to a municipality. This means more tailored, community-led development programs for Kwahu South. We are excited that the hard work of political leaders and heads of department, in concert with Nananom, has borne fruit under the leadership of His Excellency the President….4more to do more for you."



On his part, speaking on behalf of Kwahuhene Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, Nana Abra Appiah said the MP Seth Kwame Acheampong informed Nananom about his plans to change the District to Municipal status two years ago.



“Two years ago, Kwame Seth informed me about his plans to change this District to Municipal status, one other thing he mentioned was the Mpraeso Traffic Light. You have served well Kwame, and you’ve left a legacy. Thank you,” Nana Abra Appiah stated.

