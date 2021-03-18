Regional News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Kwahu East: Residents beg Akufo-Addo to retain Isaac Agyapong as their DCE

Isaac Agyapong, DCE for Kwahu East

Some residents of Abetifi in the Eastern Region have appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to retain Isaac Agyapong as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area.



According to them, the DCE has conducted himself creditably well, and that he deserves another opportunity to serve in Nana Addo's second term.



They said the budgetary allocations for projects in the district were done impartially to achieve spatial development in all areas of the district during the reign of Isaac Agyapong.



Dickson Ntim, a physically challenged person from Kwahu-Tafo acknowledged that the DCE ensured a fair and equitable distribution of the Assembly’s resources to benefit all, especially Persons with Disability (PWDs).



He said the humane and the cooperative character of Isaac Agyapong lent impeccable support to good governance and added that “his good interpersonal relationship with chiefs and elders and people with different political persuasion had been immense in the management of security issues in the district”.



A farmer at Suminakese, Ofa Nyamekye said the tenure of Isaac Agyapong saw thousands of farmers in the district benefiting from the Planting for Food and Jobs policy introduced by the government, hence the need to retain him.



“I wish Nana Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana with all humility retain Isaac Agyapong as the District Chief Executive for the good people of Kwahu East District. My conviction to this humble request is based on his equitable distribution of Assembly resources.” Ofa Nyamekye added.



Some of the assembly members also commended the DCE for constructing a CHPS compound in some rural areas of the district.



The Assembly Member for Kwahu Bokuruwa, Kwabena Osei-Kwakye said under the leadership of the DCE, many projects such as educational infrastructure, boreholes, community centers, health infrastructure and roads were constructed for the benefit of the people in the district.



He added that Isaac Agyapong ensured revenues and funds allocated to the assembly were used for their purposes without any favoritism and nepotism to support the growth and development of all communities.



They said under Hon. Isaac Agyapong leadership, there is the judicious use of Assembly resources and respect for the due process such that no adverse findings or perceived corruption have been leveled against him.



The residents lauded the effective measures put in place by Isaac Agyapong curtails the spread of COVID-19 in the district, making it a model one for COVID-19 management in the Eastern Region.