Kwahu East District Assembly makes progress in providing healthcare facilities

Health News of Monday, 28 November 2022

Source: Nicholas Tetteh

Kwahu East District Assembly in Eastern Region has expedited the provision of healthcare delivery and sanitation by completing the construction of healthcare facilities in the district to improve the health status of inhabitants in the area.



District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area Hon Isaac Agyapong revealed the implementation of the project when addressing a gathering at this year’s Farmers’ Day Celebration at Kwahu Abene, a suburb of Abetifi, the district’s capital on 25th November 2022.



He mentioned that the extended life of every individual depends on the quality of health care accessible to the person and how constantly one access an available health care service adding that there is the need for everyone to know his health condition at all time.



According to the DCE, the Assembly has taken steps to construct one CHIPS Compound in every Electoral Area in the district and four of the CHIPS Compounds have been completed in some communities in the district to ease the stress on the people in times of ailment.



“In the area of health and sanitation, the following projects aimed at ensuring improved health status of the people have been completed: construction of 1N0. CHPS Compounds at Oframase, Mota, Abisu, and Miaso have been implemented”, he opined.



Hon Isaac noted that the steps to extend health centres to all the communities in the district for inhabitants in the area is a major priority of the Assembly, which has called for the construction of CHPS Compounds in some of the towns.

“The health condition of inhabitants in Kwahu East District is a concern to government and the District Assembly and that has precipitated the construction of health facilities”



On handing over the facilities to the communities, he said: “In a week or two, these CHIPS Compounds will be inaugurated so that people residing in these communities will begin to access healthcare at the facilities”.