Kwahu Chiefs to demonstrate over bad roads

Regional News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: Starr FM

Chiefs in Kwahu in the Eastern region have put government on notice on an imminent demonstration over poor roads and under development of the area.



The Chiefs say they will lead their subjects to stage massive protest if their roads are not fixed and some basic social amenities such as water not provided



Speaking on Nkawkaw based Agoo FM, the Thursday, March 17, 2021 Akyeamehene of Kwahu traditional area Nana Asiedu Kwarbeng IV said Kwahu has been neglected for far too long by governments aggravating the socio-economic disparities and poverty among the populace.



The Chief lamented that Kwahu traditional area is one of the agriculture powerhouses in the country however many of its roads are deplorable debilitating against the transportation of tones of farm produce from various communities .



He cited Kwahu Abetifi to Abene to Dwerebease, and Ekye to Tease to Donkorkrom roads as just a few of the major roads in the area but in deplorable conditions.



“President Akufo-Addo came to promise us about our roads. Very sweet and assuring words that our roads were going to be awarded to construct especially Abetifi to Abene to Dwerebease road .President promised to construct it before Easter but with less than a month to Easter nothing is happening on the road .It has rather deteriorated. The road from Abene to Dwerebease which is a major farming community will soon become unmotorable as we enter the rainy season”



“They brought grader machine on Yaw Tenkorang road before the election but the machine left the road after the election .It is pathetic how we are being treated in Kwahu. As soon as we begin to speak about some of these things then they call us names”



Nana Asiedu Kwarbeng IV, lamented that “No government has helped Kwahus. What at all do we gain voting in every election . We are not happy about how government is treating us especially about our roads. Government will soon hear from us.We will demonstrate . The Omanhene himself will lead his subjects”



Another major concern raised is government failure to provide farmers in the area agro-equipment to support large scale farming which is a major source of livelihood for the inhabitants.



“The whole Kwahu East District we don’t have a tractor for farmers to plough their lands. It was Hon. Bryan Acheampong’s tractor that farmers used but has damaged . We have appealed to Government many times on this but nobody is listening to us.Farmers here are struggling . I am even planning to go to Asante Akyem Agogo to see if I can get one for farmers here . What prevents government from given as a tractor to rent farmers in Kwahu East”.





Kwawu Traditional area is one of the biggest Traditional jurisdictions in Ghana bounded on the north by River Obosom and on the east by River Volta. It shares boundaries with the Akan States like Asante Akyem on the west with Akyem Kotoku and Akyem Abuakwa at the southern side.



Some sub traditional areas under the Kwahu Paramountcy are Abene (Traditional Seat, Abetifi,Pepease,Aduamoah,Obo, Nkwatia ,Atibie, Mpraeso,Obomeng,Bepong, Asakraka,Pitiku,Nkawkaw,Kotoso,Nteso,Tafo,Awenade,Kwahu Praso,Twenedurase ,Bokuruwa, and Nkami.



Youth bares teeth



On January 21,2021, a group calling itself concerned citizens of Kwahu accused President Akufo Addo for taking the residents for granted and for deliberately sidelining 'Kwahus' from substantive cabinet ministerial positions in his government since assuming office in 2016.



The group also claimed,no major development has been carried out in Kwahu by the Akufo Addo-led government despite the consistent massive support NPP enjoys from the people of Kwahu.



The convener of the group,Odame Agyare warned the youth will embark on a protest to demand a fair share of the national development to the Kwahu area.