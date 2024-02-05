Kwahu-Bepong: Schools closed down following fatal shooting incident

Regional News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

In the aftermath of a shooting incident on Sunday, February 4, 2024, resulting in two deaths and multiple injuries in Kwahu-Bepong, the Kwahu South Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) has ordered the immediate closure of all schools in the area.



The incident occurred during efforts by the police to disperse a disruptive crowd, leading to casualties caused by stray bullets.



Twenty-five individuals have been apprehended by the police in connection with the incident.



In response to the situation, the Kwahu South Municipal Chief Executive, Emmanuel Ofori Attah, announced the closure of schools as a precautionary measure.



The decision is aimed at preventing potential retaliatory actions and ensuring the safety of schoolchildren.



Under the directive, basic school students, and day students at senior high schools will stay home, while boarding students will continue their studies on campus until the security situation stabilises.



Mr. Ofori Attah emphasized the need for caution stating, “The incident happened yesterday, and it won’t be advisable for children to go to school. The basic school students won’t be going to school, including the day students at the Senior High. However, those in the boarding house will remain on campus until the case is settled.”



Leaders in the region are expected to convene to address the situation and provide further guidance.