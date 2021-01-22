Regional News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: GNA

Kwadaso MP supports vulnerable groups

Dr Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has donated food items worth GHC4,000.00 to the Agya Poku Charity Foundation at Apatrapa in the Kwadaso Municipality.



The items included non-alcoholic drinks, bags of rice, cartons of cooking oil and an amount of GHC1000.00.



Speaking at the presentation, Dr Nyarko said it was his responsibility to support needy and vulnerable members, especially children in the area to live a comfortable life.



“Helping the needy particularly orphans is the greatest philosophy and principle I sincerely believe in.



“The welfare of these orphans and the needy should not be taken for granted, they were created in the likeness of God and it is therefore incumbent on us to love and care for them irrespective of their social status,” he pointed out.



Dr Nyarko advised that, “God created us all equally, so we should always come together to seek and provide opportunities for the development and proper functioning of the poor and marginalized”.



He called on benevolent organizations and individuals to emulate his gesture by contributing to the growth and development of the children living in charity homes.



Dr Nyarko also expressed gratitude to the Management of the Foundation and urged them to keep up with the selfless services they were rendering to humanity.



Mr Aduse Poku, Head of the Foundation, expressed his gratitude to Dr Nyarko and his team for the wonderful and timely offer.



“We are extremely grateful for this kind of gesture, it is our fervent prayer that God grants you all your heart desires.



“May He also grant you more wisdom and knowledge to represent your constituents, well in Parliament.



“For this love you have demonstrated to these orphans and the needy, may you never lack,” he prayed for the MP.



Dr Nyarko was accompanied by the Kwadaso Constituency Executives, members of Friends of Dr Kingsley Nyarko Fun Club and party sympathizers.



The Agya Poku Charity Foundation is a non-governmental organization, set up to offer support and assistance to orphans and the needy.



The foundation has been in existence for almost a decade now.