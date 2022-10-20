Kwabre retort: Let's not crucify Akufo-Addo, he's been taken out of context - Majority Leader pleads

General News of Thursday, 20 October 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and the Member of Parliament(MP) for Suame Constituency, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah- Bonsu says Ghanaians should not crucify President Akufo-Addo for comments he made concerning the bad nature of roads at Kwabre in the Ashanti region.



He says the president might have been taken out of context by some section of Ghanaians.



President Akufo-Addo in an interview with Kumasi based Otec FM said he is not threatened by calls for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be voted out of office in the 2024 election.



He said such threats do not frighten him.



His comment was in response to a question posed by host of the programme regarding what he made of threats by the people of Kwabre against the NPP in the 2024 election due to poor road infrastructure in the area.



Reacting to the threats President Akufo-Addo replied, "no problem. I am saying people make those kinds of threats; me they don’t frighten me.”



But speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that the President in his answer to the questioned posed to him by the Journalist did not seek to disrespect residents of Kwabre or Ghanaians in general.



According to him the President wanted to make it clear that he has a duty and owe it a duty to Ghanaians to provide for them basic infrastructure and that if they had bad road network, he the President will ensure that the problem is attended to.



But some members of the Ghanaian public seem to take the President's response out of context and are cunningly trying to court some disaffection for him and the New Patriotic Party.



"I will, however, plead with Ghanaians not to crucify the President for the misrepresentation of his answer by a section of the Ghanaian public, but rather consider the actual meaning of the answer provided."



"The President and the New Patriotic Party for that matter cherish the concern and plight of Ghanaians in these economic hardships and that the President will do everything within his power to address these challenges," he added.