Source: GNA

Kwabre East to get 13 projects under One Million dollar programme

Francisca Oteng Mensah, MP, Kwabre East Constituency

The Kwabre East Municipal Assembly has earmarked 13 projects for the municipality under the government’s one constituency one million dollar scheme.



The projects, some of which had already started, would help alleviate poverty and improve the living conditions of the people in the area.



Ms Francisca Oteng Mensah, the Member of Parliament for the area, who announced this, said the constituency was on course to get its share of development projects promised by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



She was speaking at separate ceremonies to commission and break grounds for new projects in some communities in the constituency.



Among them was the inauguration of a water project at the Ahwiaa Carving and Tourists Centre.



The MP also broke the ground for the construction of an Astroturf at the Ahwiaa M/A basic school park and the construction of a modern market at Wadie-Adwumakaase.



Ms Oteng Mensah said the government was committed to improving the living conditions of the people in the communities.



She appealed to the people to renew the mandate of the NPP government to continue with the good works currently going on in the country.



She appealed to the contractors to expedite action to complete the projects on time.



Nana Kusi Asiama Yeboah I, Chief of Ahwiaa, thanked the government for the projects in the constituency.

He said the chiefs were ready to provide land and the needed support for the government to achieve its aim of uplifting the people from abject poverty.



He, however, appealed to the government to rehabilitate the Ahwiaa town roads to befit its status as a tourist town.



Nana Wadie Assim, the chief of Wadie-Adwumakaase, said the people were happy with the work of the government.



He said the construction of a factory to produce pampers in the town, under the one district one factory programme, would provide jobs for the people.

