Kwabere East MCE Observes 'My First Day At School'

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Kwabere East Assembly Mr Osei Asibey Bonsu has embarked on "my first day at school tour within his jurisdiction.



The event was marked to welcome children entering school for the first time after Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020.



The Kwabere East MCE together with Madam Mabel Owusu, Deputy Director of Education (GES) and some executives of the Assembly visited five basic schools namely Asonomaso Presbyterian Primary, Adanwomase Roman Catholic (R/C) primary, Amampe M/A Primary, Bamang R/C Primary and Steps to Life International School at Asonomaso.



The MCE gifted pupils in Kindergarten fruit drinks and biscuits a form of a welcome gift, a move he said will encourage them to study hard.



The Kwabere East MCE in his visit commended the teachers of the various schools for putting up the appropriate measures needed to combat pandemic Covid-19.



He pledged that the Assembly and for that matter Government of Ghana will supply personal protective equipment’s (PPEs) to all the schools in the area.



Speaking to Soireenews.com Mr Osei Asibey Bonsu advised that teachers and parents must continue to ensure the safety of students amidst pandemic COVID-19.



The Deputy Director of Education for Kwabere East, Madam Mabel Owusu, on the other hand, said Ghana Education Service (GES) has made adequate preparations to contain only 35 pupils in a classroom, a step she said will enhance social distancing.



He declared that GES will provide the needed resources to teachers to enhance teaching and learning activities in schools.