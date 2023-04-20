Kwabena Duffuor campaign moves to Central Region

Politics of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former Finance Minister who is also contesting to become the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, will from Thursday, April 20, 2023, begin a two-day tour in the Central Region.



His tour will bring all Chairmen and Branch Executives from all Constituencies in the Region together where he will sell his message to them and convince them to elect him to lead the party to the 2024 elections.



He will begin his tour in the Gomoa East Constituency and meet Constituency Chairmen and Branch Executives from Awutu Senya East, Awutu Senya West and Gomoa East Constituencies.



Dr. Duffuor will then proceed to Gomoa West Constituency and there he will also meet Constituency Chairman and Branch Executives from the Effutu and Gomoa West Constituency. He will later move to Agona West Constituency and meet party executives from the Agona West, Agona East and Gomoa Central Constituencies.



The former Governor of the Bank of Ghana will then move to Asikuma Odoben Brakwa Constituency where he will be meeting Constituency Chairmen and Branch Executives from that area and Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency.



He will then proceed to the Ekumfi and Mfantseman Constituency to also meet all Constituency Chairmen and Branch Executives.



On Friday, April 21, 2023, he will start his Campaign tour in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese Constituency, then move to Assin Central, Assin South, Assin Central and Assin North Constituencies.



He will be also visiting the Upper Denkyira East and West Constituency at Dunkwa On-Offin. Then to Twifu Atti-Morkwa and Twifu Hemang Lower Denkyira Constituencies.



Dr. Duffuor will later move to Cape Coast North Constituency to meet all Constituency Chairmen and Branch Executives from the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abram, Cape Coast North and South Constituency.



The Duffuor has previously toured the Greater Accra and the Volta Regions.