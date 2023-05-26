Kwabena Agyepong picks NPP nomination form

General News of Friday, 26 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The charismatic flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwabena Agyei Agyepong (KAA) picked the forms for the Flagbearer position of the NPP today, Friday, 26th May 2023. This officially confirms his candidacy for the flagbearer position of the NPP as the primaries draw nearer.



According to the former General Secretary of the NPP, this is the beginning of great things to come. KAA is promising to usher in “A New Dawn” on Ghana’s political landscape anchored on the restoration of our cherished values of SERVICE SACRIFICE and SELFLESSNESS what he calls the Triple S Doctrine.



Ing Agyepong expressed his profound passion to see to the transformation of the country, promising to cut waste by leading a lean, effective and efficient government machinery primed to deliver meaningful development to the underserved population.



He advised Npp delegates to choose wisely, looking out for thinking leaders, those with innovative ideas and a clear understanding of where they want to take the country. He implored the delegates to trust his capacity and fortitude to take the difficult uncomfortable measures needed to reverse our economic decline.



He entreated them not to mortgage their futures for a pittance and denounce any monetary and material overtures and inducements. He added

that there’s a crying need to instill authenticity and substance in our body politic.



He called on his fellow flagbearer aspirants to accept his call for an open debate. Ing Agyepong said “ Ghanaians are entitled and deserve to examine and know what each of us stands for. Our ideas, policy priorities and preferences, our temperament and character all matter.”He added, "If you want to lead the people of Ghana then you should be humble enough to submit yourself for scrutiny by the people".



Finally KAA as he is affectionately called, was confident the National Executives and Elders of the Npp will ensure that the

upcoming Presidential Primaries are conducted in a spirit of fairness and equity devoid of manipulation, coercion, favoritism and utmost respect for the party’s Code of Conduct regarding same.



He urged party members of the party to remain the beacon of democracy and transparency.