Kwabena Agyapong re-instated

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has re-instated the membership of Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, after a passionate appeal made by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at its meeting held on 10 May 2021.



According to an Asaase News source who was at the NEC meeting, President Akufo-Addo argued that Kwabena Agyapong, has been punished enough and that Mr. Agyapong’s actions over the last four (4) years and particularly during NPP’s election 2020 campaign, point to a member of good standing in the party.



Kwabena Agyei Agyapong at the time of his suspension was the sitting General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



It will be recalled that about three months ago, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong wrote to the National Executive Council of the party to consider rescinding its decision to suspend him indefinitely.



In his letter to the NEC, Mr. Agyapong pleaded with the council to lift the suspension of his party membership which had been effective for six years.



Kwabena Agyapong, Paul Afoko (then National Chairman) and Sammy Crabbe (then a National Vice Chairman) were all suspended by the NEC of NPP for misconduct in 2015.



The National Executive Council of the party found Mr. Agyapong and the two others, guilty of violating Article 3(d) of the party’s constitution which enjoins members to publicly uphold the decisions of the party, through various acts.



He was also accused of engaging in “unilateral actions and activities without consultation of, or authorization by the NEC [National Executive Council].”



Mr. Agyapong during President Akufo-Addo’s re-election bid in 2020, was embedded with the Akufo-Addo campaign team throughout their tour of all sixteen (16) regions of the country.



He addressed several rallies and made a case in support of the President’s plea to Ghanaians to renew his mandate of office.