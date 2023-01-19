Kusi Boateng's diplomatic passport: Foreign Affairs Minister to be hauled before parliament - Okudzeto Ablakwa

General News of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said that he will haul the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to parliament to answer questions on how the embattled Secretary to the board of trustees of the National Cathedral was handed a diplomatic passport.



According to him, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs seems to be drifting from the criteria which qualify one to hold a diplomatic or service passport.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' program, he explained that the minister when brought before the House will also be able to explain how or whether or not if due diligence was made before the ministry handed over the diplomatic passport to Rev Victor Kusi Boateng.



"I will want the Foreign Affairs Ministry to justify why Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng qualified for a diplomatic passport to begin with. Otherwise, everybody will be eligible to hold a diplomatic passport in this country," he said.



"On 25th November 2021 the Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration granted Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng a diplomatic passport. The diplomatic passport which expires on 24th November 2026 rather carries the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and not Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng".



"There’s no indication it is for the use of a reverend minister. Its diplomatic passport number is: DX006845," he added.



He indicated, however, that he has also petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the Secretary to the National Cathedral Board of Trustees, Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng, over conflict of interest, including possession of multiple identities and other alleged criminal dealings.



The petition, which was received by the two Deputy Commissioners of CHRAJ also alleged that there was a transfer of GH¢2.6million cash from the National Cathedral Secretariat to JNS Talent Centre Limited owned by Rev. Kusi-Boateng under his secondary identity, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



According to him, he is seeking to invoke the mandate of CHRAJ under Article 218 of the 1992 Constitution to investigate the “odious conflict of interest” in regard to Rev.Victor Kusi-Boateng’s position on the national cathedral board as he “literally paid his own company a staggering GH¢2.6million for no work done”.



Rev. Kusi Boateng, who is also the founder of Power Chapel Worldwide, according to Mr Ablakwa, was the same person as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, who received the GH¢2.6 million from the national cathedral board.







