Kumi Yeboah Foundation donates to widows, disabled persons, students in Atwima Nwabeagya District

General News of Friday, 16 December 2022

Source: Kumi Yeboah Foundation

The founder of Kumi Yeboah Memorial Foundation, Mrs. Sarah Baah-Donkor has implored the government of Ghana to pay special attention to orphans, persons living with disabilities, widows and the less privileged in the country.



She made this call when her foundation made a donation to selected schools, widows and widowers, persons living with disabilities, and less privileged persons in the Atwima Nwabiagya District of the Ashanti Region.



“I will appeal to the president and the government to pay keen attention to our widows and widowers, it should not be left to the NGOs alone. Christmas is about giving so the government should make it a point to come through for these people, especially at this time of the year,” she told the media during a ceremony held at the Krofrom Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.



Valued at about GHC50,000, the items donated by the foundation include clothes, 2000 exercise books, mathematical sets, jerseys, pens, pencils, mathematical sets and erasers for students from about 10 beneficiary schools in the district.



Other beneficiaries of the donation also received food items such as rice, mackerels, and cooking oil.



In a word to the beneficiaries, Mrs. Baah-Donkor encouraged them to keep their faith in God while holding on to hope.



“What I have to say to our widows, orphans and disabled persons is that God in his own special way will continue to take care of us. I want to ask everyone of them to wipe away their tears and know that God will be their provider and comfort,” she said.



On what motivated her to setup a charity foundation, Mrs Sarah Baah-Donkor said she was encouraged by the benevolence of her late father who despite his meagre salary as a teacher always, went out of his way to help persons in need.



She expressed gratitude to her husband, Mr Anthony Baah Donkor and doners who have contributed to the success of her organisation while calling on benevolent persons and institutions to support the cause of her foundation.



The event was attended by some church leaders, district education officials and local leaders in the Atwima Nwabiagya District.