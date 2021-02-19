Regional News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: Alidu Abdur Rashid, Contributor

Kumbungu MP hands over a 3-unit classroom block to GUMO D/A Primary School

Dr. Adam Hamza has promised to also provide the school with furniture

The Member of Parliament of the Kumbungu constituency, Dr. Adam Hamza on February 18, 2021 handed over a 3-unit classroom block to GUMO D/A primary School in the Kumbungu District.



The 3-unit classroom was started by the community and due to financial constrain could not complete it, hence the then NDC Parliamentary candidate, who is now the MP for the area were called upon to help in the completion.



Addressing the media after the ceremony, Dr. Hamza admonished the school authorities to take proper care of the building and ensures it lasts long.



He said it is one of his campaign promises being fulfilled to the people of Gumo.



“This 3-unit classroom block was started by the community people, they got to a point and they were exhausted, and so they appealed to me come to their aid."



Dr. Hamza reiterated the importance of education in the development of societies and urged the students to take it seriously.



He also appealed to the community members and the school authorities to ensure proper management of the building.



Meanwhile, a bundle of exercise books and pens numbering 400 and 300 respectively were also donated to the school.



Dr. Hamza's visit to the school also noted the school was lacking furniture and had promised to do something about it.



Mr. Sayibu Mohamudu Sulei, who is the acting District Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Kumbungu District, received the building on behalf of the school and thanked Dr. Hamza for coming to their assistance.



