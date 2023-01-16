Kumbungu MP Professor provides Maternity Ward for Tibung CHPS compound

Regional News of Monday, 16 January 2023

Source: Alhassan Yakubu

The Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Constituency, professor Hamza Adam, as part of efforts towards improving maternal health within his constituency, has handed over an Ultramodern maternity ward to the Tibung Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound.



The project an initiative of the MP was fully funded through his share of the MP’s common fund and is aimed at improving access to health care delivery in the area.



The Tibung Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound, since its establishment years back had been without a decent maternity ward and this has affected maternal health services in the area.



Speaking at the short ceremony to commission the maternity ward, the MP who doubles as Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Committee on Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, immensely thanked the chiefs and people of Tibung for their support towards the completion of the facility.



He said, the pregnant women within his constituency deserved to be delivered in a conducive environment because the whole process they go through is a painful process, therefore the maternity ward at Tibung CHPS compound.



“Our mothers deserve better, our mothers must deliver in dignity, they must deliver in respect, they must deliver in a conducive environment”, he said.



He thus urged the beneficiary community members’ most especially pregnant women to make good use of the facility and shun away from putting to bed at home since they may endanger their lives.



He also used the opportunity to call on government to initiate processes that will reduce maternal mortality in the country.



He revealed that, out of 100,000 mothers trying to go through birth, about 308 mothers in Ghana lose their lives through putting to bed, “this is not acceptable, this is far far higher than the global average of only 70 survival, out 100,000, government must come out with series of initiatives to curb the situation,” he stressed.



Alhaji Professor Hamza Adam, also appealed to government to review or waive taxes on sanitary pads, to enable vulnerable adolescent girls and their mothers afford them.



Meanwhile the chief and people of Tibung expressed their appreciation to the MP for the facility. The Kumbungu District Health Director Dr. Braimah Mustapha Faruck, also expressed the directorate’s gratitude to the MP for the gesture. Dr. Braimah indicated that his outfit would ensure constant posting of staffs to the facility for effective healthcare delivery.