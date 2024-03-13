Kumawu well positioned to benefit from NDC’s 24-hour economy policy – Kwasi Amankwaa

General News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Kwasi Amankwaa, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Kumawu Constituency, has lauded the flagbearer of the party, former president John Mahama, for his pledge to implement a 24-hour economy when voted to power.



Amankwaa believes the policy, when successfully executed will not only create jobs for the youth but put the ailing economy on the right track.



He said his constituency is well positioned to benefit from the policy due to its agriculture and tourism potentials.



“We in Kumawu have a lot of agriculture potential, so the 24-hour economy will sit well with us…We farm in the area so agro-processing as part of the policy will help create jobs for our unemployed youth,” Amankwaa said in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM.



He noted that the policy has the potential to tackle unemployment in the country, especially in Kumawu and its environs since agro-processing will be prioritized to accelerate the country’s export drive.



Kwasi Amankwaa emphasized the need for the party to explain the policy extensively to Ghanaians and attract the necessary support to get the NDC to power to salvage the economy.