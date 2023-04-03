Kumawu Youth plead with Alan to ensure NPP retains seat in memory of late MP

Politics of Monday, 3 April 2023

The youth of Kumawu in the Ashanti Region have appealed to NPP Flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen who they describe as the next leader of the party to campaign and ensure that the party retains Kumawu seat following the death of the Member of Parliament, Philip Basoah.



According to the youth, the only voice that NPP members in the Kumawu constituency will listen to in retaining the seat for the party is that of he, Alan, hence he must play an active role in realising that dream.



The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. ASK Bagbin on Friday, officially declared the Kumawu seat vacant and urged the Electoral Commission to take steps to hold a by-election.



The last elections in Kumawu witnessed a close contest between the late MP and an Independent candidate who himself was an NPP member.



The Kumawu youth made the call when the former Minister for Trade and Industry visited the family house of the deceased MP, Philip Basoah who himself was a staunch supporter of Alan’s bid to win the flagbearership of the NPP.



According to the youth who were clad in red, the late MP’s dream was to see Alan win the flagbearership and subsequently win the 2024 Presidential election.



They have therefore vowed to actualise the dream of the late MP by ensuring that Alan wins both elections ahead.



They did not mince words in warning that they will not accept any outcome of the flagbearership apart from Alan being declared as the winner.



