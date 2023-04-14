Kumawu NPP primaries: Ex MP, 7 others pick nominations forms

Politics of Friday, 14 April 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will today close nomination ahead of the Kumawu by-election following the death of the Member of Parliament for the are, Philip Atta Basoah.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, on 3rd April 2023 declared the seat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu, Philip Basoa, vacant.



The decision followed the death of Mr Basoah, 53, on March 27, 2023.



The party has opened nomination from Monday 11th – 14th April 2023 for interested party members to pick nomination forms.



So far, 8 party members have picked nomination to contest. Ashanti regional Chairman Benard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as ‘Chairman Wontumi’ is currently in Kumawu to ensure no prospective candidate is denied access to picking of the nomination forms in the party’s constituency office.





Aspirants who have picked nominations form at the time of filing this report on Thursday April 13th 2023 include:



1. Lawyer Edward Kofi Osei.

2. Dr. Philip Bannor

3. Dr. Dacoster Aboagye

4. Mr Ernest Yaw Anim

5. Mad. Ama Serwaa

6. Kwame Appiah-Kubi

7. Yaw Baah former Kumawu MP unseated by the late MP.

8. Osei Hweree Kwame Bempah.



Overnight road construction ahead of the by-election



Concerned citizens of Sekyere Kumawu district earlier this week threatened to vote against the ruling party, NPP in this all important by-election citing total neglect of the Kumawu constituency in terms of roads infrastructure, abandoned Kumawu district hospital project initiated by the NDC administration among other basic needs of the district.



A vote against the party in this by-election means the party will lose their majority position in Parliament hence immediate response to the concerns of Kumawu constituent to calm all tempers.



On Wednesday day 12 April 2023, Minister of roads and highways, Kwasi Amoako Atta visited the Kumawu town with road contractors to commence construction of Kumawu to Afigyasi major road, a move Kumawu constituents have discribe as vote buying.



Assembly member of Dadiese electoral area Kofi Addei who has been moniting overnight constriction of the Kumawu to Effiduase told GHone News Ashanti regional correspondent Isaac Justice Bediako that” After the sod cutting ceremony yesterday the road contractor immediately started working on site right from Kumawu.



Every person in Kumawu district is calling the project vote buying road. They are all asking why now, why this overnight speed road construction project.



He added” some of the NPP party members believe that the ruling government was anti Kumawu development because the government didn’t ever support any thing which was proposed by the late MP who is believed to be Alan Kyeremanteng loyalist”.