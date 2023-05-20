Kumawu MP goes home today

General News of Saturday, 20 May 2023

Late Member of Parliament for Kumawu, Philip Basoah will be buried today, Saturday, May 20, 2023.



Philip Basoah died on Monday, March 27 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he had been on admission for a serious ailment.



According to a report by the brother of the late Kumawu Member of Parliament, Philip Basoah, Solomon Basoah, his brother was found unconscious in his room on March 24 and was rushed to the hospital where he passed four days later.



Some Members of Parliament are expected to be present at the funeral to bid farewell to their colleagues and to support and commiserate with the family of the deceased MP.



According to Citinewsroom.com, Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah said, “The chief mourner, Kumawuhene, Barima Sarfo Tweneboah Kodua II has confirmed to us [NPP] that the funeral is happening on Saturday. All things being equal, our brother will be laid to rest, and we wish that his soul will be at peace. And we will carry on with whatever activities we have to undertake to make sure his legacy is firmly planted”.



Just after the burial, the Electoral Commission (EC) will conduct the Kumawu by-election on May 23, 2023.



Ahead of that, the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party are campaigning in the constituency for the votes of the people.



The NPP for instance started some infrastructural activities in the constituency a few days ago. Some of the town’s roads were asphalted and work is also progressing steadily at Woraso, Bodomase, Besoro and Kumawu-Effiduase highways.



