Kumawu MP Ernest Yaw Anim fetes over 1,500 aged, widows, PLWDs and others for Christmas

Politics of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

Source: Ernest Arhinful, Contributor

The Yuletide season is here again and it ushers us into another period of merry making all across the country.



The people in Kumawu Constituency, have had a taste of the goodness in this season owing to the Christmas Day party hosted by the NPP Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Ernest Yaw Anim.



The legislator celebrated this special day with more than one thousand five hundred (1,500) people, mainly the aged, widows, orphans and persons living with disability in his Constituency.



The Bond’s Hotel in Banko, in the Sekyere Kumawu District of the Ashanti Region was the centre of attraction, where people from various towns in the area were bused to.



The elated guests were treated to some fine Ghanaian music, as well as assorted food including rice, banku, and fufu.



Hon. Anim also distributed clothes (African wax prints), bags of rice, cooking oil, salt, cutlasses, wellington boots, cash, and more to the people he serves.



Speaking at the gathering, the lawmaker highlighted the importance of this party and the need to embrace this festive season.



“I am well aware that, on many occasions, people experience both joy and desolation during the Christmas season, with some finding solace in the celebration while others may lament due to the absence of reliable companionship. Nonetheless, today presents an opportunity for all to embrace the delight of the festive season,” he stated.



He added that “in the coming years, should it be necessary to undertake this party on a community-wide basis, it will be duly executed.”



Present at the ceremony were Nana Asiedu Berchie (Adontenhene) who represented Nana Kwabena Kwarteng Sefa (Bankohene) as the Chairman for the occasions, NPP Kumawu Constituency Executives, Hon. Samuel Addai Agyekum (DCE, Sekyere Kumawu District) and many equally important dignitaries.



The MP’s party with the aged, widows, orphans, and persons living with disability conveys his appreciation and gratitude to his constituents since assuming office in June this year.



