General News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: GNA

Kumasi residents optimistic about year 2021 despite COVID-19

Year 2021

Some residents in the Kumasi metropolis have expressed optimism about the coming year despite the numerous challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.



Although there has been news about a second wave of the COVID-19 and a new strain of the virus emerging in other countries, Ghanaians are hopeful that the coming year, 2021, is going to be better.



Most people worldwide have been threatened by the COVID-19 virus which gradually claimed many lives in the latter part of the year 2019 and 2020.



The pandemic had crippled many activities in academic, industries, economic, social and to a large extent, the health sector.



The number of positive cases recorded in Ghana as of December 30, 2020, stood at 54,771.



Out of this number, 53,594 have recovered while 335 people have died.



The Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview with some residents in some parts of Kumasi revealed that though COVID-19 still existed, it was not going to change their positive thoughts and resolutions for the year 2021.



Madam Georgina Frimpong, a resident of Ahinsan Estate believed that since everybody was gradually getting used to the new normal- wearing nose masks, washing of hands regularly, keeping social and physical distances, the coming year will not see more people dying out of coronavirus.



She indicated that people must not relent in keeping to the laid down protocols of COVID-19 especially in this festive season to avoid a surge in numbers in the country.



Madam Frimpong was hopeful that in 2021, with good measures in place socio-economic, educational and developmental challenges in Ghana were going to be resolved.



Alhaji Tanko Ibrahim, an onion seller at the Anloga Market, told the GNA that the pandemic had made the importation of vegetables like onion, a bit cumbersome.



Explaining further, he said trading at the Niger borders for the commodity in this COVID-era entailed a lot of restrictions, which had compelled most traders to halt buying and selling of the vegetable.



However, he was hopeful that since much information had been revealed about the virus, there was not going to be much pressure in the coming year in respect of COVID-19.



Alhaji Ibrahim commended the government for putting in place effective measures to scale down the spread of the virus and called on Ghanaians to continue to cooperate and obey all the preventive measures.



Ms Princess Kusiwaa, a cloth seller at Tech Junction, expressing her sentiments about the COVID-19 and the new year, said the new year was not going to be different from the year 2020, adding that, it was the responsibility of everyone to stay away from contracting the virus.

