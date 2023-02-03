Kumasi records 178 fire incidents with six deaths in January 2023 – GNFS

Regional News of Friday, 3 February 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

According to the Ashanti Regional branch of the Ghana National Fire Service, the rate of outbreaks in the region in January 2023 was lower than in the same period in 2022.



However, six people died in 2023 compared to 2022, when no casualties were recorded.



Public Relations Officer for the Region DO3 Peter Adei spoke to NyankontonMu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, saying several individuals are not adhering to fire safety measures.



He said failure to adhere to fire safety measures could lead to damages and loss of lives.



”By the end of January, we had recorded 178 fire outbreaks in Kumasi with six deaths. But compared to 2022, we recorded 250 fires with no deaths recorded.”



The PRO said the trend had also revealed that the outbreaks recorded in January all occurred in the evening when the victims were asleep.



He underscored the need for the public to use early warning and detecting systems in their facilities to alert them of possible outbreaks.



”Our immediate response to fire outbreaks will show whether the fire could spread to other places ot not,” he added.



Concerning the recent death of a mother and two daughters in Kumamsi, he stated that the occupants had barricaded themselves, preventing both a rescue and an escape.