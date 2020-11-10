General News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Kumasi readies for Peace Summit ahead of Dec 7 polls

Past Chairman of the National Peace Council Most Rev. Prof Emmanuel Asante

The Methodist Church, Ghana is partnering the National Peace Council to intensify its peace campaign ahead of next month’s election.



Dubbed Peace Summit 2020, the Ashanti Regional Peace Council and the Kumasi Diocese of the Methodist Church, Ghana is propagating peace talks to sensitize the public especially residents in the Region on the need for peace to prevail before, during and after December 7.



Recent security surveys and reports have classified the Ashanti Region as a security hotspot and a violent-prone region in this year’s election.



Though security agencies have declared their preparedness to contain the situation, the Church believes there is the need for adequate orientation on the need for violent-free polls among citizenry in the region.



To be held Wednesday, November 11 at the Ebenezer Methodist Church in Bantama, the summit will involve the Electoral Commission (EC), the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), traditional leaders and other integral civil society organizations (CSOs).



They are expected to grace the occasion and lecture the public on peace in the lead-up to the general elections.



Immediate past Chairman of the National Peace Council Most Rev. Prof Emmanuel Asante will be the main speaker at the Summit while the Ashanti Region Chairman of the Council, Rt Rev. Christopher Nyarko Andam, who doubles as the Bishop for the Kumasi Diocese of the Methodist Church of Ghana, will as well address participants on the need for peaceful election.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma on Tuesday, November 10, Rt Rev Bishop Nyarko Andam told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin the summit is not meant for Christians and Methodist Church followers but for all residents.



He, therefore, urged the general public to “come in your numbers to take a bite of the Peace summit and collectively ensure peace becomes a prime virtue for national development”.

