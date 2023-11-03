Kumasi market women root for Bawumia as NPP flagbearer

Regional News of Friday, 3 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some market women in Kumasi have endorsed the candidature of Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to become the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The governing NPP goes to the polls on Saturday, November 4, to pick a flagbearer to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ahead of the 2024 elections



Bawumia is projected as the one leading the pack of four contestants, according to opinion polls ahead of the presidential primaries.



The other candidates are Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central; Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former MP for Mampong; and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the former Minister of Food and Agriculture.



The market women, a vital constituency in the heart of Kumasi, underscored the importance of continuity in the government's efforts to safeguard the rights, safety, and future of the Ghanaian people.



According to them, they believe that Bawumia, with his experience as vice president, is well-equipped to lead the nation forward in these challenging times.



"We, the market women in Kumasi, recognise the importance of having a president who is committed to protecting the rights, safety, and future of our people. Bawumia has proven himself as a capable and dedicated leader, and we believe he is the best candidate to continue the good work of the government,” Joyce Asante, one of the leaders of the market women association told the media.



Sarah Ayensu, a 40-year-old trader at the Kejetia Market and a delegate, said a win for Bawumia will lead to the economic transformation of women in Ghana.



“Bawumia is a father for all... we are for him and Saturday, we’ll crown him as our leader. Nothing will stop him,” she said.



Speaking to the media to wrap up his campaign, Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said that he is the best person out of the four contestants to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to victory in election 2024.



Bawumia expressed strong optimism that he will be endorsed by party delegates to lead the party after his fruitful, nationwide engagements with delegates.



“By the grace of God, l have brought my campaign, the visits to the NPP delegates in their constituencies to an end. Every constituency has been a home for me for the past 15 years, and for this particular campaign, my mission was simple; to let the delegates know why I represent the NPP’s best chance of breaking the 8 in next year’s presidential election, if I am elected the party’s flagbearer,” Bawumia said.



