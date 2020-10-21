Regional News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: GNA

Kumasi Zoo closed for renovation works

The rehabilitation works are expected to be completed in December 2020

The Kumasi Zoological Gardens has been closed down to pave way for renovation works.



The Zoo, which is the only wildlife tourist site in the Ashanti region, is located in the central business district of Kumasi and currently houses about 143 animals made up of 36 different species.



Dr Meyir Ziekah, Manager of the Zoo told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Kumasi that the renovation is to help replace the weak cages and walls to prevent any disaster.



He denied that the closure was due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and the subsequent restrictions imposed by the government.



Dr Ziekah explained that the ongoing rehabilitation works are expected to be completed in December 2020 for public visits.



He said the Zoo is serving its core purpose as a place where tourists get the opportunity to see different kinds of animals, and at the same time, as a research center for animal scientists.



"It is also serving as a preserve haven for animals, currently experiencing extinction in the country’s forest reserves," he said



Dr Ziekah appealed to NGOs interested in the preservation of animals to help support the efforts of government to reposition the Kumasi Zoo as a major tourist site in the country.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.