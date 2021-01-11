Regional News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Kumasi Youth Association honors Effiduase-Asokore MP

Member of Parliament for Effiduase-Asokore Constituency receiving his citation

Member of Parliament for Effiduase-Asokore Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Nana Ayew Afriyie, has been honoured for his dedication towards the development of Asanteman.



The Kumasi Youth Association in a citation in honour of the MP said Mr. Afriyie did not only carry out his duty as a Member of Parliament, but he also sought the welfare of his constituents as the people of Effiduase have benefited in diverse ways in the constituency.



It is for this reason the Youth decided to eulogize him for his “zeal and unflinching dedication”.



Nana Ayew Afriyie is serving his second term in parliament after winning in the December polls.



