General News of Sunday, 26 November 2023

rainbowradioonline.com

Kumasi: Truck crashes into stalls, kills 7-month-old baby at Anloga Junction

A heavy-duty truck believed to be carrying textiles veered off the road and crashed into stalls at Anloga Junction in Kumasi.

The vehicle reportedly veered off the toad after its brakes failed.

The crash killed a seven-month-old baby and destroyed priceless property.

The collision occurred at the four-lane Anloga crossroads.

The accident has devastated some local merchants and citizens.

Because the heavy-duty vehicle could not be easily towed, officials were considering unloading the commodities it carried.

Meanwhile, residents claim that the stretch has become extremely dangerous due to rampant car speeding.

