Kumasi Technical University rescinds decision to defer courses of over 2000 students

Regional News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Kumasi Technical University has rescinded its decision to defer the courses of more than 2000 students over their failure to register before the stated deadline for registration.



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the university indicated that its Academic Board has taken the decision to let the student go on with their course work and write a special examination at the end of the semester.



It however indicated that only students who would be able to make full payment of their fees would be able to take part in the special examination.



“The University Community and the General Public are hereby informed that the Academic Board at its Emergency Meeting held on Monday, 14th August 2023 discussed the deferment of programme of some students in respect of the non-registration for the Second Semester (2022/2023 Academic Year).



“The Board decided as follows: That, Special Examinations shall be organised later for non-registered students after the End-of-Second Semester Examinations (2022/2023); that, only affected students who have paid their school fees in full and appropriate penalties shall qualify to we the Special Examinations; that, modalities for the Special Examinations shall be communicated in due course.



“All affected students who are interested should write to their Heads of Department with their student details for consideration latest by Tuesday, 22nd August 2023,” parts of the statement reads.



Background:



The Kumasi Technical University (KsTU.) in the Ashanti Region asked over two thousand students to defer following their inability to register for their academic courses before the deadline for academic registration.



According to reports, most of the students failed to register for their respective courses because they could not pay their fees in full.



The decision by the university management was met with fierce opposition from the affected students who feel the move by the university is unjust.



According to the students, the decision of the university is unfair because the affected students were made to pay a penalty fee to be allowed to register for the courses.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, Abdul Mumuni Ajara, a spokesperson for the affected students explained that, they cannot fathom why the university, after fining students who could not meet registration deadline an amount of GHS 100 would still go ahead to hinder them from taking their end of semester examination and order them to defer their programs.



She explained, “We acknowledge that we were unable to pay our fees on time and as a result, we couldn’t meet registration deadline, however, we were charged GHC 100 each by the University as punishment for late registration. Yet these same people went ahead to defer us. So, what did they take the GHC100 for? Why did they make us pay a penalty if they would still defer us?”



“Because of that, coming Monday, we would peacefully register our displeasure and disappointment in the decision of the University. We would not do anything chaotic but we would be clad in red on Monday to show we mean serious business”, she added.



BAI/WA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.









