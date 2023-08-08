Kumasi South Hospital staff reject former KATH CEO's transfer to facility

Regional News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

A section of the Health Services Workers Union at the Kumasi South Hospital has voiced their disagreement with the transfer of Dr. Oheneba Owusu Danso, the former Chief Executive Officer of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), to the hospital for clinical duties.



A news report by myjoyonline.com indicates that Dr. Oheneba Owusu Danso, who is a specialist in plastic reconstructive and hand surgery, recently reached compulsory retirement.



However, he has been reappointed for a two-year term, commencing from July 2023 to June 2025.



According to a letter signed by the Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kumah Aboagye, Dr. Danso will assume the role of a consultant in plastic, reconstructive, and hand surgery at Kumasi South Hospital.



Upon learning of this posting, certain staff members raised concerns and questioned the rationale behind Dr. Danso's reassignment to Kumasi South Hospital.



Joshua Lawrence Nii Adu Arday, who is the Vice Chairman of the Health Services Workers Union at Kumasi South Hospital, affirmed their opposition to the appointment.



"We learned of the news and saw it circulating on social media about Dr. Oheneba Owusu Danso's relocation to Kumasi South Hospital... If this is indeed the case, then we are not in favour. Because he is a plastic surgeon, what is his purpose here?" questioned Arday.



He continued, "We have capable individuals already present who can manage the responsibilities here. Our stance is not meant to obstruct the government from expanding our workforce, but considering he is 65 years old, what is the rationale behind his assignment?"



