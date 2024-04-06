Kumasi: Market women donate GH¢220K to support Otumfuo's heal KATH initiative

General News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Market women in Kumasi, located in the Ashanti Region, have demonstrated remarkable generosity by collectively donating GH¢220,000 to support Otumfuo's Heal Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) initiative.



The contribution was made by various markets within the region, with Kejetia, Central, and Abinkyi markets contributing GH¢100,000, while Bantama, Race Course, and Suame markets gave GH¢120,000.



In a significant gesture, the Market Queen of Kejetia, Nana Yaa Fowaa, and the Market Queen of Bantama, Nana Kyeiwaa, led the women in presenting a symbolic cheque before Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace on April 4, 2024.



The market women said they are committed to supporting initiatives aimed at enhancing healthcare services within their community.



Their gesture they said is to complement efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure and access to quality medical care at institutions like KATH.



The Heal KTAH initiative is the brainchild of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who has set out to raise an amount of $10 million to renovate the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



His public advocacy to raise this substantial amount officially commenced on Sunday, October 15, 2023, during the commemoration of the Akwasidae festival.



The revenue mobilisation drive aims to address the urgent need for infrastructural improvements in Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Ghana’s second-largest teaching hospital, which receives referrals from 12 out of the 16 regions of Ghana.