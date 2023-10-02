Kumasi Market traders threaten not to vote in 2024 if Bawumia is not elected by NPP

Politics of Monday, 2 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Traders at the Kumasi Central Market have issued a stern warning that they will abstain from voting in the 2024 general elections if Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is not elected as the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer.



The traders, who identify themselves as Identified Group at the Central Market, expressed their unwavering support for Vice President Bawumia's potential candidacy.



They firmly believe that his leadership is essential for the NPP to secure victory and "break the 8" – a reference to winning a third consecutive term in the presidency.



“Because we are also NPP supporters and we all want to break the 8, we the Identified Group at the Central Market, we say that if the vice president is not elected as the flagbearer, we are not going to vote” they said.



Furthermore, the traders responded to recent comments made by Kennedy Agyapong, a Member of Parliament for Assin Central and a contender in the NPP flagbearership race.



Agyapong had expressed concerns about what he perceived as the dominance of northerners in Ghana's political landscape.



In response, the market traders stressed that the NPP should not be associated with any particular ethnic group, emphasizing that it belongs to all Ghanaians.



“And also, Kenndy Agyapong on one of his platforms outside the country said that the northerners are dominating our political space. We want to tell him that the NPP as a party does not belong to the Akans, neither does it belong to the northerners, it is for us all as Ghanaians. So, we look at the capability of the person and we select them to lead,” they added.





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



